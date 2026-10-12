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Hyderabad man killed in Riyadh airport attack was on Umrah trip

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Mohammad Yousuf Ali, the Hyderabad resident who was killed in an attack on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia, was going on Umrah pilgrimage when tragedy struck him and his family.

Ali died and three of his family members were injured in the attack.

The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.

Abdul Alam Khan Ameen, a neighbour, said on Monday that Ali's family comprises his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Ali, an IT professional working for a Riyadh-based company, used to move between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia. He worked from home as well, he said.

Ali came to Hyderabad about 20 days ago and stayed in the city for 10-12 days. The family left for Riyadh about a week ago.

"He (Yousuf Ali) planned Umrah for children. They left for Riyadh from here. They stayed there for a week. They were about to start for Madina. But, such a big tragedy happened in the airport," he told PTI.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, on October 11 said Ali had died and his son underwent knee surgery, while another son was in the hospital with three of his toes cut off.

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