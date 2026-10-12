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Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Rajasthan; IMD forecasts wet spell over south

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms made Delhi record its wettest October day in four years on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast the onset of the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula in the next two to three days, with a prolonged wet spell likely over the region.

The Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded 41.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest October daily total in four years. The last time it recorded more rainfall in the month was on October 9, 2022, when the figure was around 74 mm.

The Ridge recorded the highest rainfall among the capital's five weather stations at 49 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 41.6 mm, Lodhi Road at 41.4 mm, Ayanagar at 39 mm and Palam at 31 mm.

The showers brought down the minimum temperature at Safdarjung to 18.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal and the lowest recorded so far this month. Waterlogging in areas including Sainik Farm and Mahipalpur affected traffic movement during the morning rush. The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with rain during the day.

Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 88 at 8 am, in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

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