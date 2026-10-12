HC orders take down of obscene content on BJP MP Kangana

22:59

The Delhi high court has ordered the takedown of AI-generated, fake and obscene content about Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut from online media.



The high court also restrained defendants from using or exploiting Ranaut's name, image, likeness, voice, speeches, persona and other personality attributes without her authorisation.



"Meta is directed to remove, disable access to, and permanently take down the impugned content identified by the plaintiff'Â¦., from the platforms operated by them, including but not limited to videos, reels, posts, accounts, or channels which unlawfully use or imitate the plaintiff's persona within 72 hours of being communicated a copy of this order by the plaintiff," Justice Vikas Mahajan said in an order passed on October 8.



A compliance affidavit is to be filed within two weeks, the order said.



The court passed the interim order in a lawsuit by Ranaut seeking protection of her personality rights.