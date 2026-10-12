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Former associate of Jarange attacked in Maha's Parli; 3 detained

Mon, 12 October 2026
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17:24
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A former associate of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange sustained injuries after being assaulted allegedly by a group of youths in Pali village in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said on Monday.

Amol Khune sustained injuries on both arms in the attack that took place on Sunday afternoon when he had gone to Nagnath temple, he added.

The mob that allegedly attacked him with sticks and rods was carrying a 'jyot' from Tuljapur, the official said, adding that he has been admitted to Beed district hospital.

Khune alleged he was attacked for speaking against Jarange, adding that he would continue to "expose" the "misdeeds" of the quota activist.

Khune claimed the attack was also intended to prevent him from attending the Dussehra rally in Narayangad.

"Three suspects have been detained. CCTV is being checked as part of the probe," Beed rural police station assistant inspector Balraje Darade said.

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