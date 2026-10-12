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FIRs against Aaditya and Amit Thackeray: Here are the charges

Mon, 12 October 2026
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15:07
Phootgraph, courtesy: Amit Thackeray/Instagram
Phootgraph, courtesy: Amit Thackeray/Instagram
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray and 23 others following a protest against the detention of demonstrators demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The case relates to Sunday's protest near Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where around 300 people were detained during an agitation organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's campaign against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 


Aaditya and Amit Thackeray joined the protest outside Shivaji Park police station to oppose the police action. 

According to India Today, the FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act, including Section 189 (2) of the BNS, which deals with membership of an unlawful assembly, and Sections 37 (1) (power to prohibit), 37 (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act related to disobeying a lawful police order that restricts certain activities, public gathering, or procession. The case concerns allegations of holding an unauthorised gathering and violating restrictions imposed by the police.

Other leaders named in the case include Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai from Bandra (East), Mahim MLA Mahesh Sawant and MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. Notices have reportedly been issued to the leaders to record their statements.

-- Rediff News

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