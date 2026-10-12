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Ekta Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture
Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture
Ekta Kapoor dropped a big bombshell on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast recently. She confirmed that she is making a sequel to her 2011 hit, The Dirty Picture, 15 years after the original. 

Calling it a 'big film', the producer revealed that she has found a story that carries the same bold spirit as the previous film. While she did not divulge details about the film or its cast, Ekta Kapoor hinted that it would also be inspired by true events. 

The Dirty Picture was inspired by the life of the late actress Silk Smitha, with Vidya Balan famously playing the lead role. 

Balan won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor.

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