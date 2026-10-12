Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, waterlogging in many areas

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
08:56
image
Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Monday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a 'red' alert.

The rain brought cooler conditions to the capital and triggered waterlogging in several areas.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded 40 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am and the Delhi airport received 30 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The IMD issued a 'red' alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour across Delhi till 9 am.

R K Puram, Kartavya Path and parts of central, southeast and west Delhi were lashed by rain.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death toll at Riyadh airport rises to 13, one Indian dies
LIVE! Death toll at Riyadh airport rises to 13, one Indian dies

6 Delhi metro stations to be shut ahead of Cong's protest
6 Delhi metro stations to be shut ahead of Cong's protest

Six Delhi Metro stations, including key hubs like Rajiv Chowk, will be closed till 4 pm on Monday due to a protest announced by the Congress party against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over "vote chori" allegations....

CJI rejects INDIA bloc request for meeting, asks to move court
CJI rejects INDIA bloc request for meeting, asks to move court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition...

Maha students end 10-day stir as Tukaram Mundhe gets key role
Maha students end 10-day stir as Tukaram Mundhe gets key role

MPSC aspirants in Maharashtra have ended their 10-day protest after the state government formed a committee, led by ex-judge Dilip Bhosale and senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, to investigate alleged irregularities, including paper...

'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'
'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'

'...but could demotivate employees seeking US residency.'