Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorms

09:43

The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing a change in weather conditions.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrom likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours."



The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next six days.



The spell of rain brought cooler conditions across the region, with overcast skies and showers marking a change in the weather. However, the IMD's forecast indicates that maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the coming days.



The heavy rainfall also triggered waterlogging in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh in Central New Delhi.