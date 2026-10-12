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Delhi SIR: Poll officials resolve 20 lakh cases out of 33 lakh voters

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Election officials have resolved as many as 20 lakh cases out of 33 lakh in Delhi where voters were issued notices under SIR for logical discrepancies or for not being mapped in the 2002 electoral rolls, according to an official statement.

If any person has any grievance, they can "feel free to contact any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs, 13 DEOs or the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi", the office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

"We had started a proactive campaign to resolve these issues," it said and added that so far around 20 lakh cases out of 33 lakh have been resolved.

The CEO, Delhi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll, it said.

Special camps are also being held where the booth-level officers (BLOs) assist the voters. Such camps will be held to deal with SIR cases on October 18 and October 25.

The CEO office assured that all eligible electors who submit Form-6 along with requisite documents will be included in the electoral rolls of Delhi.

Since the publication of electoral rolls of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi on August 31, a total of 2,17,391 persons have filed Form-6 so far to become voters.

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