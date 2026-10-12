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Delhi Metro shuts 6 stations ahead of Cong protest

Mon, 12 October 2026
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The entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk, will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday ahead of a protest announced by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk will be closed due to security reasons. However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, the DMRC said in a post on X.

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.

The Congress has announced a protest against the chief election commissioner over its allegations of "vote chori".  

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