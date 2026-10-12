Death toll at Riyadh airport rises to 13, one Indian dies

09:42

The death toll following a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has risen to 13 after the Indian Embassy in the Gulf country confirmed the death of an Indian national.



The Embassy further noted that three injured Indian nationals remain in intensive care and are in stable condition.



In an update shared on X on Sunday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed the death of the Indian national in the October 10 attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to India.



"Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Embassy said in an earlier post on X.



Saudi authorities said Sunday's strike on the King Khalid International Airport complex injured several people. The complex includes terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights. Saturday's missile attack killed 12 people and wounded around 300 others, some critically, making it the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the Iran war began. The airport remained shut on Sunday.



The latest escalation threatens to widen the conflict and draw the United States further into the fighting. President Donald Trump has said he is weighing whether to join military operations against the Houthis. The White House had not commented on the developments as of Sunday.



India's embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that an Indian national died on Sunday from injuries sustained in Saturday's strike. The death could take the toll to 13. Saudi authorities also reported an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, though they released few details. Dammam lies along the Persian Gulf, close to Bahrain and Qatar.



The strike in Riyadh came soon after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of launching another attack on the airport in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital.



The widening conflict has raised concerns beyond the immediate loss of life. Any disruption to oil supplies could push up global prices, while attacks on shipping routes could further unsettle trade. The fighting also threatens commercial aviation and civilians across the region, particularly as tensions mount around alternative maritime routes to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has threatened.