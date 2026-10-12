Dalal Street bleeds again, Sensex sinks 548 points

16:21

Indian stock markets closed lower on Monday, with the Sensex falling 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 71,924.68, while the Nifty 50 declined 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 22,363.35 amid persistent foreign investor outflows, rising bond yields and escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Market sentiment remained weak as investors weighed global uncertainties and inflation concerns. Rising crude oil prices and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) added to the pressure on domestic equities.