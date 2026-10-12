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Cub of Namibian cheetah dies in MP's Kuno National Park

Mon, 12 October 2026
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One of the five cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha around eight months ago was found dead on Monday in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

During morning monitoring, Aasha was observed with only four cubs. An extensive search was undertaken to locate the missing cub, which was found dead, the official said.

The cause of the death is unclear, he said, adding that further details will be known after the postmortem report becomes available.

Kuno National Park now has 53 cheetahs, including 40 born in India, the official said. Out of the 53 cheetahs, 15 are currently ranging freely in the wild.

The total cheetah population in India stands at 59, including 53 in KNP, four in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and two cheetahs in Veerangana Devi Tiger Reserve (VDTR) in Sagar district, the official added.

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