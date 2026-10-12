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Claims do not correspond to what we see on the ground: Iran

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Iran on Monday dismissed statements from Washington claiming that maritime control and normal shipping flows have been restored in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asserted that Tehran maintains total control over the crucial energy corridor, warning that security cannot return to the region as long as foreign military aggression and economic blockades persist.

Dismissing the American account of the situation, Baghaei emphasised that market realities contradict Washington's official narrative. "The claims of the Americans do not correspond to what we see on the ground," Baghaei stated. "They can continue to say that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer effective and Iran has lost its leverage; we are also doing our own thing."

Addressing Western media coverage, the spokesperson accused foreign outlets of running a coordinated campaign to misrepresent the root cause of global commodity spikes and shipping instability. "Yes, we understand that a media campaign is ongoing in which they are trying to change the place of cause and effect," he noted, reiterating that "before March 21, the Strait of Hormuz was open" and that current disruptions are the direct result of foreign intervention.

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