CJP to seek permission for fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar

09:28

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh are set to visit Parliament Street Police Station on Monday to seek permission for a fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and demand that a date and venue be allotted within 24 hours.



Ranka said Delhi Police should allocate a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar within 24 hours, failing which the party would announce another protest call.



In a post on X on Sunday, Ranka said, "At 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."



A day earlier, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement.



In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue.



"Haven't signed any bond that says we won't protest. We will hit the streets again," said Dipke.