Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP to seek permission for fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar

Mon, 12 October 2026
Share:
09:28
image
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh are set to visit Parliament Street Police Station on Monday to seek permission for a fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and demand that a date and venue be allotted within 24 hours.

Ranka said Delhi Police should allocate a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar within 24 hours, failing which the party would announce another protest call.

In a post on X on Sunday, Ranka said, "At 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar." 

A day earlier, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement.

In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue.

"Haven't signed any bond that says we won't protest. We will hit the streets again," said Dipke.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death toll at Riyadh airport rises to 13, one Indian dies
LIVE! Death toll at Riyadh airport rises to 13, one Indian dies

6 Delhi metro stations to be shut ahead of Cong's protest
6 Delhi metro stations to be shut ahead of Cong's protest

Six Delhi Metro stations, including key hubs like Rajiv Chowk, will be closed till 4 pm on Monday due to a protest announced by the Congress party against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over "vote chori" allegations....

CJI rejects INDIA bloc request for meeting, asks to move court
CJI rejects INDIA bloc request for meeting, asks to move court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition...

Maha students end 10-day stir as Tukaram Mundhe gets key role
Maha students end 10-day stir as Tukaram Mundhe gets key role

MPSC aspirants in Maharashtra have ended their 10-day protest after the state government formed a committee, led by ex-judge Dilip Bhosale and senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, to investigate alleged irregularities, including paper...

'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'
'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'

'...but could demotivate employees seeking US residency.'