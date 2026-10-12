Chalo Dilli! INDIA Bloc marches to Supreme Court

14:53

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba road junction to start their march to the Supreme Court.



The opposition leaders are set to start their "March for Democracy" from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, after which the leaders would file a petition before the court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to stop alleged "vote chori".



Several leaders, MPs along with members of the civil society were headed towards Barakhamba road junction from the Constitution Club in cars and buses.



Among them were Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik.