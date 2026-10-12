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BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Benchmark stock index Sensex fell nearly 548 points to settle below 72,000 on Monday as selling in banking, FMCG and IT shares weighed on the market amid rate-hike concerns, a spike in crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Erasing opening gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 547.65 points, or 0.76 percent, to settle at 71,924.68. During the day, it slumped 796.23 points, or 1 percent, to 71,676.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.10 points, or 0.70 percent, to end at 22,363.35.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC was the biggest loser, dropping by 3.23 percent. Tech Mahindra (-3.1 percent), Hindustan Unilever (-2.1 percent), Larsen & Toubro (-1.87 percent), State Bank of India (-1.78 percent) and Tata Consultancy Services (-1.67 percent) were among the major laggards.

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