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Brad Pitt or Aditya Dhar -- who's Yami Gautam's choice?

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
National award winning actress Yami Gautam is currently busy promoting her film, Nayyi Navelli, which is due to release on October 16.

While promoting her movie in Ahmedabad, she was asked a rather romantic question: Brad Pitt or hubby Aditya Dhar -- who would she like to go on an autorickshaw ride with?

Yami's answer was instant and equally romantic: 'Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi (I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar)!'

Cute, that!

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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