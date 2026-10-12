Brad Pitt or Aditya Dhar -- who's Yami Gautam's choice?

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Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram





-- REDIFF MOVIES

National award winning actress Yami Gautam is currently busy promoting her film,, which is due to release on October 16.While promoting her movie in Ahmedabad, she was asked a rather romantic question: Brad Pitt or hubby Aditya Dhar -- who would she like to go on an autorickshaw ride with?Yami's answer was instant and equally romantic: 'Aditya Dhar(I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar)!'Cute, that!