Brad Pitt or Aditya Dhar -- who's Yami Gautam's choice?

Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
National award winning actress Yami Gautam is currently busy promoting her film, Nayyi Navelli
, which is due to release on October 16.
While promoting her movie in Ahmedabad, she was asked a rather romantic question: Brad Pitt or hubby Aditya Dhar -- who would she like to go on an autorickshaw ride with?
Yami's answer was instant and equally romantic: 'Meri nazar
Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi
(I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar)!'
Cute, that!
-- REDIFF MOVIES