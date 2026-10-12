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B'desh HM to skip BIMSTEC meet in India amid strained ties

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed will skip the first-ever meeting of home ministers of the BIMSTEC grouping in New Delhi, with a delegation led by a senior bureaucrat set to represent Dhaka amid strained ties between India and Bangladesh.

Home Affairs Senior Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the two-day meeting, which begins on Monday with senior officials from the home and interior ministries of member states, Bangla Tribune reported.

Home ministers of the member states are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

It aims at promoting economic and technical cooperation among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and in its neighbourhood.

Bangladesh assumed the BIMSTEC chairmanship in April 2025.

The inaugural meeting of the BIMSTEC home ministers is intended to strengthen security cooperation among the member states across South and Southeast Asia and the Bay of Bengal region.

Though the report did not specify the reason for Ahmed's absence, the decision comes amid a downturn in India-Bangladesh ties following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Hasina later fled to India.

Last month, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had skipped the outreach session of the BRICS summit in New Delhi despite an invitation from the Indian government, which had invited him in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair.

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