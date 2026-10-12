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Assam: Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized, 1 arrested

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Assam police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a person in Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma, in a social media post, said 40,000 Yaba tablets were seized from a vehicle at Amingaon near here.

"In an excellent op, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle containing 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 10 cr passing through Amingaon. One person has been apprehended," Sarma said.

"We will not allow drugs to ruin the lives of our young generation and are committed to eliminating this menace as part of the nationwide #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan. @assampolice remains alert to thwart all such attempts and safeguard the future of our youngsters," he added.

Yaba, meaning "crazy medicine" in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

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