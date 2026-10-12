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As US citizen Imran Khan may face trouble for taking part in protest

Mon, 12 October 2026
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IMAGE: Actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan detained in Mumbai during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Photograph: Zayn Marie on Instagram
IMAGE: Actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan detained in Mumbai during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Photograph: Zayn Marie on Instagram
Trouble awaits actor Imran Khan as the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai has assured BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that they will summon the actor for questioning.

Taking to his X account, Kirit Somaiya wrote, "I visited Gamdevi Police Station & asked action against Imran Khan. Police assured to Summon Imran Khan Police has sent a report to FRRO Foreign Citizen Division also I also filed complaint with FRRO Immigration Division at Mumbai Airport. I talked to the FRRO Officer also."

According to Somaiya, Imran Khan is an American and hence should face charges for participating in a political agitation and violating Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

"Foreign citizens don't have similar rights as Indian Citizens," Kirit Somaiya said earlier.

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan during a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.I visited Gamdevi Police Station & asked action against Imran Khan.

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