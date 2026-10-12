Anti-CEC stir: Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

18:01

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A large posse of police personnel was deployed at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Monday after people began gathering at a statue nearby to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process, an official said.



Protesters gathered at the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, located near the sprawling ground in the Dadar area, which saw a protest on Sunday.



Police personnel, including officers and women staffers, were deployed at all entry and exit points of Shivaji Park and nearby to ensure protesters do not enter the iconic ground, said the official.



Some protesters were seen wearing black ribbons across their faces.



Police have not taken any action against the protesters so far, he stated.



On Sunday, demonstrators held a protest in the Shivaji Park area in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stir against CEC Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.