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Amid market gloom, record SIP money flows into small-caps, mid-caps

Mon, 12 October 2026
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19:26
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Despite global macro-economic, geopolitical headwinds and huge selling by foreign portfolio investors, domestic investors remained undeterred by the recent downturn in the stock market.

Retail investors set yet another record in September with monthly SIP collections totalling Rs 32,490 crore even as the 50-stock NSE Nifty 50 lost almost 7.5% since the beginning of August 2026.

According to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity mutual funds experienced their highest inflow of capital since May. 

Equity-oriented schemes received a total of Rs 38,306 crore in September, an increase of 31 percent compared to August's Rs 29,329 crore. This was mainly due to continued investments from existing folio holders rather than new fund offers, which raised a mere Rs 998 crore. 

Small-cap and mid-cap funds accounted for 44 percent of all equity inflows, receiving Rs 9,039 crore and Rs 7,835 crore respectively. 

Flexi-cap funds drew Rs 6,702 crore and large-cap funds reversed earlier outflows to bring in Rs 859 crore. 

Hedging strategies also saw significant growth with inflows into Gold ETFs increasing by 71 percent to Rs 4,451 crore.

-- Rediff News

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