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AASU holds candlelight march for Himashree Boro

Mon, 12 October 2026
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Members of the All Assam Students Union take out a candlelight march, demanding justice for Himashree Boro. Photographs: ANI Photo
Members of the All Assam Students Union take out a candlelight march, demanding justice for Himashree Boro. Photographs: ANI Photo
On October 11, members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) took out a candlelight march, demanding justice for Himashree Boro, a student of the B Borooah College in Guwahati who was found dead in Andhra Pradesh.

The members demanded measures to ensure the dignity and safety of women and girls.

The Assamese women, Himashree Boro, was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh, prompting her family to allege murder and question railway safety and RPF response after she reported feeling unsafe on the train.

Railway authorities initiated an investigation, with preliminary evidence suggesting she died from falling off the train, while her bags were found intact inside the coach.

Both GRP, Palasa, and RPF, Srikakulam, have registered separate cases, and a thorough inquiry is underway, including checking CCTV footage and taking passenger statements.

The post mortem report ruled out any physical or sexual violence on the body of the deceased, Andhra Police claimed.

- REDIFF NEWS

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