AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj detained

16:27

Delhi Police on Monday detained senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, following a scuffle between party workers and security personnel near the Janpath Metro station.



Security was stepped up across central Delhi, with additional deployment of paramilitary forces and barricading at key intersections to prevent further unrest.



As he was being bundled into a police vehicle, Bhardwaj raised slogans against the Central government, accusing it of misuse of power and high-handedness. Protesters and leaders were seen chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while objecting to the police action. The leaders also engaged in heated arguments with the police officers on duty, alleging manhandling during the detention drive.



Following the scuffle, police personnel began detaining the agitating leaders and whisking them away in police buses.



High drama had unfolded in central Delhi as scores of AAP workers and leaders, marching in protest, were halted by barricades set up by the police. Tensions escalated when party workers attempted to push through the security cordon, leading to jostling and confrontation with the force.