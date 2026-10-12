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871 Saudi flights cancelled on Sunday, 614 on Monday

Mon, 12 October 2026
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IMAGE: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
IMAGE: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
If you are traveling to Saudi Arabia or you have a connecting flight from Saudi, please check the latest update from your airline before packing your baggage and setting out.

According to message on social media platform X from Flightradar24, there is a major disruption of flights going to or taking off from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh airport remains closed, as does Dammam airport.

Besides this, there are 156 flights cancelled for Jeddah and another 374 are delayed.

A report in Gulf Business said, 'Across the three airports, the tracking data showed 871 cancellation listings on Sunday and a further 614 for Monday.'

Saudi Arabia, a rival of Iran, has come under heavy attack from rebel Houthi groups backed by Iran in Yemen.

It fears that the Houthis would take over Yemen and make it an Iranian satellite State.

On October 10, a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in 13 people, including an Indian, being killed and more than 300 injured.

--REDIFF NEWS🚨 Airport disruption update - Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

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