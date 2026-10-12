200 govt officials in ED, CBI informing us: Rahul

13:30





On CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "You have done a crime, and you are not the main criminal. You made a mistake and you are not the mind behind the mistake. We are after the people who are behind what you did. It is very easy for you, resign and get out of the way... We know that you have been forced by the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval..."



My sister says we should plan our way out, but I told her that this is Tandav - Shiva's dance, and there is no planning involved in this. Today we are going to the Supreme Court, tomorrow something else will happen. The idea is perseverance... This is Shiva's Baraat, and anyone can come today..."

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "India is marching; join us today at 1.30 PM at Barakhamba Junction in Connaught Place. If you want to protect the Constitution, anyone from any party can join... I want to tell Narendra Modi that 200 officials of your government are in touch with us and informing us, including those in the ED, CBI, Foreign Ministry..."He also says, "If you cannot join us directly for any reason, show your solidarity when we will be in front of the Supreme Court filing the petition..."