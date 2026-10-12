17 serious threats to humanity in the next 75 years

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ingrid Santana/Pexels.com
The Lancet Commission on 21st century global threats to health, two of these -- nuclear conflict (including famine caused by it) and malicious use of artificial intelligence - could cause the extinction of the human race.
The other 15 major catastrophic dangers to humanity -- each projected to cause massive health losses (exceeding 1 billion cumulative disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs) -- include:
- Climate change (and environmental degradation)
- Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)/Superbugs
- Poor mental health
- High blood pressure
- Childhood malnutrition
- Smoking (tobacco use)
- Unhealthy ageing
- Income inequality
- Low educational attainment
- Conventional conflict (war and displacement)
- Pandemics (emerging infectious diseases)
- Air pollution
- Obesity/High body mass index
- Cuts to international aid spending by wealthy nations
- Commercial and systemic health determinants (or related chronic disease/health infrastructure pressures)
-- REDIFF NEWS