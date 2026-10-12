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17 serious threats to humanity in the next 75 years

Mon, 12 October 2026
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13:20
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ingrid Santana/Pexels.com
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ingrid Santana/Pexels.com
The Lancet Commission on 21st century global threats to health, two of these -- nuclear conflict (including famine caused by it) and malicious use of artificial intelligence - could cause the extinction of the human race.

The other 15 major catastrophic dangers to humanity -- each projected to cause massive health losses (exceeding 1 billion cumulative disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs) -- include:

  • Climate change (and environmental degradation)
  • Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)/Superbugs
  • Poor mental health
  • High blood pressure
  • Childhood malnutrition
  • Smoking (tobacco use)
  • Unhealthy ageing
  • Income inequality
  • Low educational attainment
  • Conventional conflict (war and displacement)
  • Pandemics (emerging infectious diseases)
  • Air pollution
  • Obesity/High body mass index
  • Cuts to international aid spending by wealthy nations
  • Commercial and systemic health determinants (or related chronic disease/health infrastructure pressures)
-- REDIFF NEWS

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