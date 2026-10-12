17 serious threats to humanity in the next 75 years

13:20

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ingrid Santana/Pexels.com



Climate change (and environmental degradation)

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)/Superbugs

Poor mental health

High blood pressure

Childhood malnutrition

Smoking (tobacco use)

Unhealthy ageing

Income inequality

Low educational attainment

Conventional conflict (war and displacement)

Pandemics (emerging infectious diseases)

Air pollution

Obesity/High body mass index

Cuts to international aid spending by wealthy nations

Commercial and systemic health determinants (or related chronic disease/health infrastructure pressures) -- REDIFF NEWS

The Lancet Commission on 21st century global threats to health, two of these -- nuclear conflict (including famine caused by it) and malicious use of artificial intelligence - could cause the extinction of the human race.The other 15 major catastrophic dangers to humanity -- each projected to cause massive health losses (exceeding 1 billion cumulative disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs) -- include: