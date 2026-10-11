What will drive stock markets this week?

17:20

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With the earnings season underway, major companies such as Wipro and HCLTech will announce their quarterly results.





Along with this, inflation figures, global trends and crude oil price movements are expected to drive stock market movements this week.





Other key factors to watch include foreign investor trading activity, movements in the rupee, US Treasury yields and geopolitical developments.





IT stocks emerged as major catalysts behind the market's sharp recovery on Friday, following a rally of over 4 per cent in TCS after it reported better-than-expected September-quarter results.





TCS said it does not expect the US action on the green card programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements.





Other companies scheduled to announce their results this week include BHEL, Canara Bank, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company and Nestlé.





Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 562.63 points, or 0.78 per cent, while the NSE Nifty rose 98.5 points, or 0.43 per cent, ending an eight-month losing streak.





-- REDIFF NEWS