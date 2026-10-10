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Traffic curbs in Delhi on Sunday amid CJP's fresh protest call

Sun, 11 October 2026
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Delhi cops being deployed at the Gazipur Border in view of CJP stir on Saturday./ANI Photo
Delhi cops being deployed at the Gazipur Border in view of CJP stir on Saturday./ANI Photo
Traffic restrictions will continue for a second consecutive day on Sunday in view of the law and order situation surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party's fresh call for protest demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with diversions likely at 30 key points across Delhi.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police late Saturday, diversions will be enforced from 6 am on Sunday, depending on the prevailing situation, and traffic movement may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other intersections in Central Delhi.

The restrictions come after CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), announced that protests would continue until their demands were met.

At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held daily until Kumar was removed from the post of chief election commissioner.

He also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had been subjected to inhumane treatment by Delhi Police during detention.

SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya said students would hold peaceful demonstrations and that places where they were stopped by police barricades would become their protest sites.

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