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Three people, including two women, killed as speeding car hits two wheeler

Sun, 11 October 2026
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15:07
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Three people, including two women, were killed as a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding in the wee hours of Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred close to Nedumbassery airport here at around 2 am when the three were returning home after having tea at a nearby shop, they added.

"Their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car. Locals rushed all three riders of the bike to the hospital, but they died. The victims are Gopika from Palakkad, Devika from Wayanad and Ijaz, a native of Karnataka," a police officer told reporters.

He said that all three died in the incident and the car was also badly damaged in the accident.

Police said that the person driving the car -- Suhail -- has been taken into police custody after his medical examination.

"He has been booked for the offence of attempted culpable homicide. Strict action will be taken in the matter," the officer said.

He also said there was a possibility that the driver was under the influence of intoxicating substances and therefore, blood and other samples have been collected.

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