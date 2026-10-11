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Stringent traffic curbs in Delhi as CJP protest enters 2nd day

Sun, 11 October 2026
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IMAGE: A person crosses the road where barricades are placed on the second day of CJP protest. Photograph: PriyanshuSingh/Reuters
IMAGE: A person crosses the road where barricades are placed on the second day of CJP protest. Photograph: PriyanshuSingh/Reuters
Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.

The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met.

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

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