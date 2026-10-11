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Six STF personnel injured in clash with drug smugglers in Bihar, 3 arrested

Sun, 11 October 2026
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Six STF personnel were injured in a clash with suspected drug smugglers during a raid in Bihar's Araria district on Sunday, officials said.

Three smugglers, Dayanand Sah, Rajkumar Sah and Zulfiqar, were arrested, while a fourth suspect escaped, they said.

The incident occurred near the Thalha canal along the Narpatganj highway, when the team reached the Khaira Gadhia area to recover smack following the interrogation of a smuggler arrested in Katihar, they said.

Araria SP Jitendra Kumar said a detailed investigation was underway, asserting that those involved in the attack would not be spared.

The STF had detained two suspects from Deviganj and proceeded to the highway for the recovery of smack when suspected smugglers allegedly attacked them with sticks, batons and iron rods, police said.

Two vehicles of the team were vandalised, and around 10 rounds were allegedly fired from both sides, they added.

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