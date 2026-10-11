Situation remains tense in violence-hit Manipur as toll rises to 9

11:40





In the clashes, a 42-year-old man was killed and 10 houses torched. Prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the BNSS have been imposed in the village to prevent further violence.



After the Chassad incident, two Naga village guards -- M Daimai and R Gangmei -- and another person, identified as Ringkangmai, were killed when suspected militants attacked Tapon and Makui villages in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.



A Naga civil society organisation, Working Committee JTC Manipur, also claimed that a 52-year-old villager, identified as Ajinbou R, was beheaded by militants and demanded the return of the severed head for a dignified burial.



Suspected militants also entered Ningchou village, a Tangkhul Naga settlement near the India-Myanmar border in Kamjong district and opened fire, killing two persons, identified as 35-year-old Ngachanso Ningshen and 48-year-old Leishishan Leishadang, on Saturday, the officials said.

The situation remained tense in violence-hit hill districts of Manipur on Sunday as the toll in a fresh round of clashes between two communities rose to nine, even as Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh appealed for peace and restraint and asked authorities concerned to bring the situation under control.The fresh killings were reported in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday.The CM, in a social media post, said, "I condemn the killing of innocent civilians and the violence... I have instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate and effective steps to control the situation, restore peace and order and ensure the safety and security of all citizens."Singh also appealed to all communities to exercise restraint to defuse the situation and prioritise peace, dialogue and harmony.Additional security forces have been rushed to the worst-hit Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts to control the situation, officials said.The fresh killings started after a 22-year-old woman, who was a mother of five children, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kuki-dominated Chassad village in Naga-majority Kamjong district on Friday night.Her killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which continued till Saturday morning.