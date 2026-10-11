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'Situation mirrors open Emergency': CJP hits out at Delhi security deployment

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on the administration over extensive security restrictions and transport closures in the national capital, alleging that the prevailing situation resembles an "open Emergency."

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka accused the authorities of causing severe public disruption to suppress a "youth-led movement."

Hitting out at the heavy security presence, CJP activist Saurav Das drew parallels with the 1975 Emergency, alleging that the city has been turned into a "cantonment."

"The situation across the country right now mirrors an open Emergency. Such repressive conditions have not been witnessed since the dictatorial regime of 1975," Das said.

"Over the last three to four days, Delhi has virtually been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel--including border troops and forces airlifted from Kashmir, Bengal, and Naxal-affected belts--have been stationed across the city under severe restrictions. This clampdown does not just target protesters; it punishes ordinary citizens who have nothing to do with the agitation," he added.

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