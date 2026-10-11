Several protesters detained on second day of CJP stir in Delhi

13:43

Several protesters were detained by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday.



Visuals showed protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (resign Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)".



Security personnel moved in to detain them, and several protesters, despite offering resistance, were seen being dragged and pulled towards police buses.



The area remained under an intense security arrangements to stop the protesters from going towards Jantar Mantar. The CJP had vowed to continue protests, announcing another demonstration at the protest site at 10 am on Sunday after the government thwarted their efforts on Saturday.



Several protesters who were detained on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled during the detentions.



Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations were also detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Rajiv Chowk.



In a statement, the SFI said its All India President Adarsh M Saji, Delhi State Secretary Sooraj Elamon, Central Executive Committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk.



"In the video, you can see blood coming out of Adarsh's forehead. These will not be forgotten. We will keep coming out on the streets. The protests will be multiplied in all corners of the country!" he said.



In a video, Saji was seen questioning the police action, saying the protesters did not understand their crime as they were protesting peacefully.