Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Several flights between Keralam, Saudi Arabia cancelled amid West Asia tensions

Sun, 11 October 2026
Share:
16:32
image
Several flights connecting Keralam with Saudi Arabia and other destinations in West Asia have been cancelled amid the prevailing geopolitical tensions in the region, airport officials said on Sunday.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said some airlines operating services between Kochi and destinations in Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations for October 11 to 13 due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Cancellations were also reported on some services connecting Kochi with Doha and Ras Al Khaimah, the statement said.

On Sunday, Flynas flight XY 399/400 operating between Kochi and Riyadh, Air India Express flights IX 475 and IX 476 connecting Kochi and Doha, Akasa Air flights QP 523 to Riyadh and QP 550 to Jeddah, and IndiGo flight 6E 1517 to Ras Al Khaimah were among the affected services, officials said.

On October 12, Akasa Air flights QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh are listed as cancelled.

Akasa Air flight QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi is also listed as cancelled on October 13.

A total of 10 flight services have been reported cancelled at Kochi airport during the three-day period, including five operated by Akasa Air, CIAL said.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with the respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai
LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai

India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore
India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore

20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi
20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi

Delhi Police have registered 20 FIRs and made arrests following Saturday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest, which saw over 7,000 detentions and left more than 15 police...

Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'
Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after preventive arrest following their detention at the Delhi airport, on the condition that they would not 'breach peace' for a year.

'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'
'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

'If Gyanesh Kumar had some shame he would have resigned and would have taken agni pariksha.'