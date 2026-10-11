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Seer found murdered in UP, associate arrested

Sun, 11 October 2026
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14:42
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A 35-year-old seer was found murdered at a market complex here on Sunday morning after an alleged axe attack, with his associate being arrested later in the day in connection with the killing, the police said.

The body of Babulal, alias Babul, was found on the veranda of a market complex near Sher Bahadurpur crossing on the Kothawan-Atauli road under the Beniganj police station area, they said.

The police received information about the body around 6 am and found that the victim had been killed with an axe and a brick.

His associate, Munshilal, was arrested and the axe allegedly used in the crime was recovered, officials said.

Additional superintendent of police Subodh Gautam said Babulal had been living as a 'sadhu' in a temple for the past four years, while Munshilal, a resident of Hardoi district, had been staying with him for about one-and-a-half years.

The motive behind the murder and the nature of the dispute between the two are yet to be established, Gautam said, adding that further investigation was underway.

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