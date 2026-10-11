Scuffle breaks out among Congress workers at Ajay Rai's office in Lucknow

20:59

A visual on the scuffle among Congress workers in Lucknow/ANI Photo

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers at the office of former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of Aradhana Misra-Mona's charge-taking ceremony as the new state Congress president.



The incident comes as the Congress prepares to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Mona expressing confidence in the party's ability to take on the political challenges in the state.



Rai alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had resulted in the removal of names of vulnerable people living in slum settlements, thereby depriving them of their right to vote. He also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was working under government pressure.



"From the information provided to me, our first-year student, Aditya Kumar from Bhagalpur, had taken admission in August and his mid-Semester exams were underway," Rai said.



Rai further urged those supporting the revision exercise to visit slum settlements to understand the situation on the ground, claiming that ordinary citizens and economically weaker sections were distressed over the process.