'Ramayana' Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5; advance bookings to open on Dussehra

20:37





The makers also said advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra.



The poster features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Sita and Dubey as Lakshman in the foreground, while Yash appears as Ravana towering over them.





Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the film.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, one of India's most revered epics.





The story follows Lord Rama's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.



The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.





Malhotra is backing the project as an ambitious big-screen retelling of the epic, with elaborate sets, costumes and visual effects aimed at bringing its mythological world to life.

The makers ofon Sunday announced that the first instalment of the two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5 and unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash.The announcement, made on the first day of Navratri, carried the message