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No major impact expected at Bihar barrage from Nepal flash flood: Deputy CM

Sun, 11 October 2026
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No significant impact is expected at the Valmikinagar barrage in Bihar's West Champaran district from a flash flood triggered by a landslide in Nepal, deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Sunday.

The debris-laden flash flood, triggered by a landslide in Nepal's Gorkha district, blocked the flow of the Budhi Gandaki river in the morning and swept away more than 35 houses and bridges.

Choudhary, who also holds the Water Resources Department portfolio, told PTI that the flood wave had crossed Devghat, around 80 km upstream of the Valmikinagar barrage.

"The discharge at the barrage is expected to rise by around 15,000 cusecs before returning to normal levels," he said.

Choudhary said the situation was being closely monitored and all necessary precautionary measures had been taken.

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