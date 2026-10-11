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No illegal detention; restore Net, metro services: SC

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained, as it issued a notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings for alleged violation of the court's direction to ensure that there is no "complete prohibition" on metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

In a special sitting, a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that Delhi Metro functions as per its normal schedule, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions.

"In view of the urgent applications alleging violation of our earlier order dt. October 9, 2026, and also alleging illegal detention of large number of individuals at Delhi on October 10, 2026 this court had assembled for an urgent hearing.

"Senior counsels submitted there was a flagrant violation of the directions -- metro railway was not functioning, New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations remained closed, no traffic advisories were issued and a large number of persons were subjected to undue harassment and illegal detention even beyond the area which was covered by the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023," the bench said.

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