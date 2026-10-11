Nana Patekar died of heart attack caused by blood clot in coronary artery: Autopsy report

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An ambulance was sent to his apartment, located within a kilometre of the private hospital.

The autopsy report on the mortal remains of actor Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday.According to the doctor, the veteran actor suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart.The postmortem report cites the cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death".The 75-year-old actor, known for his earthy performances in films across genres, includingand, was rushed to a private hospital from his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8.Doctors at the hospital said the actor's caretaker had approached the medical facility and requested an ambulance, saying Patekar was unwell.