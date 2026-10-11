Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nana Patekar died of heart attack caused by blood clot in coronary artery: Autopsy report

Sun, 11 October 2026
Share:
18:12
image
The autopsy report on the mortal remains of actor Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday.

According to the doctor, the veteran actor suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart.

The postmortem report cites the cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death".

The 75-year-old actor, known for his earthy performances in films across genres, including Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, was rushed to a private hospital from his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8.

Doctors at the hospital said the actor's caretaker had approached the medical facility and requested an ambulance, saying Patekar was unwell. 

An ambulance was sent to his apartment, located within a kilometre of the private hospital.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai
LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai

India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore
India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore

20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi
20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi

Delhi Police have registered 20 FIRs and made arrests following Saturday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest, which saw over 7,000 detentions and left more than 15 police...

Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'
Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after preventive arrest following their detention at the Delhi airport, on the condition that they would not 'breach peace' for a year.

'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'
'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

'If Gyanesh Kumar had some shame he would have resigned and would have taken agni pariksha.'