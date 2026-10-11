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Mumbai stir: Sena-UBT, MNS workers throng Shivaji Park

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The protest in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area in support of Cockroach Janta Party's stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar intensified on Sunday after Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS' Amit Thackeray arrived with hundreds of supporters, triggering sporadic sit-ins and sloganeering amid massive police deployment.

The area saw detentions of dozens of persons, including social activist Anjali Damania, who had arrived to take part in the protest throughout the afternoon.

The Thackeray cousins, along with supporters, came to the vicinity of the iconic ground in the evening, slamming the "cowardly" and "dictatorial" BJP governments at the Centre and Maharashtra and seeking the release of those detained.

The leaders and workers of the two parties protested outside Shivaji Park police station, where most of the detainees have been taken.

Aaditya Thackeray, who was with brother Tejas Thackeray, claimed police had attacked and manhandled Shiv Sainiks, including women, outside Sena Bhavan nearby. He claimed the saree of a woman party worker got torn in the melee.

"We have appreciated Mumbai Police several times in the past (for the way they handled protests).They are acting like the Delhi Police now. If they behave like this there will be protests everywhere. Maharashtra is not going to stop and this is because of the local police," he added.

"I am giving a call to entire Mumbai to come to Shivaji Park. This protest will not subside now. If you touch protesters, then the agitation will intensify till gaddar (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns," said Aaditya, who also climbed atop a police vehicle with detained protesters inside.

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