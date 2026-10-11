Mumbai protest: BJP leader flags actor Imran Khan's citizenship

09:09

IMAGE: Actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan detained in Mumbai during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Photograph: Zayn Marie on Instagram

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has urged Mumbai police to act against actor Imran Khan for joining a protest in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a "foreign citizen," and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations.



In a post on X, Somaiya also said that the actor should be deported immediately.



Khan was among the protesters detained by the police at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday.



In his letter to Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya asked whether Khan was legally permitted to take part in the agitation.



The BJP leader claimed Khan was a "foreign citizen" and asked if he had obtained permission to participate in the protest.



He appealed to the Mumbai police to investigate the issue and take appropriate action.



Khan was unavailable for comments on the matter.



The actor had posted on a social media platform from a police van, "Apparently, I am going for a drive."



A video later surfaced, which showed Khan responding to a reporter's query, while he was being forced into the police vehicle, about his participation in the protest. "I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," he said.



Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"