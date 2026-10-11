Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro Phase II stretch built at Rs 4,900 crore

12:55





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present.



The PM will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate key National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore.





These projects will strengthen road connectivity, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the State.



Modi will inaugurate the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744. The project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods.





He will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A.





The project will improve traffic movement around Madurai and help ease congestion within the city, the release said.



Modi will lay the foundation stone of the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.





The project will strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and facilitate smoother traffic movement by providing an alternative route around the town.



The PM will dedicate and inaugurate railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore. He will dedicate the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, further strengthening rail connectivity in the region. He will also dedicate three rail flyovers in Coimbatore and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.Following the inauguration, Modi took a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back.