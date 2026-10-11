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Man kills wife with axe in UP's Hardoi after dispute over infidelity

Sun, 11 October 2026
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22:09
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A man allegedly killed his 27-year-old wife with an axe after finding her with another man at their residence in Hardoi district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Lalla, surrendered before police after the incident, they said.

The incident took place in the City police station area, where Lalla had been living with his wife Durga and their five-year-old son Lucky in a room and a thatched shed near the Sharda canal, where he ran a flour mill.

According to villagers, Lalla had gone out on Sunday morning. On returning, he allegedly found his wife with a man from the same village, who runs a shop near the Sharda canal bridge.

The man fled from the spot after Lalla saw them, following which an argument broke out between the couple, villagers said.

Lalla allegedly assaulted Durga, dragged her out of the room and threw her to the ground before repeatedly striking her neck with an axe, resulting in her death, they said.

After the incident, Lalla accused his wife of infidelity and surrendered before the police.

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