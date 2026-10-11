Man dies after 'assault' inside Delhi metro; ex-IAS officer, son booked

21:57

A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during a dispute over a senior citizen seat inside a metro at the Supreme Court station in New Delhi, with police registering a case against a former IAS officer and his son, officials said.



The incident took place on October 8, when the deceased, Pawan Sharma, was allegedly assaulted by the two accused, identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh, inside the train, according to the FIR registered at the Supreme Court Metro police station.



Sources said the altercation reportedly began over a seat reserved for senior citizens. Sharma was allegedly slapped and pushed during the argument, causing him to fall on the floor of the train and sustain injuries to his head.



The metro staff took Sharma to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in an ambulance, where he was declared dead, according to the FIR.



The case was registered on October 9 on a complaint by Sharma's mother, Durga Sharma, under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the FIR said.



Police sources said Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former senior IAS officer who was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged bribery case.