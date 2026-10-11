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Mamata AITC alleges 'Hindi imposition' after row over KMC poster

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused West Bengal's BJP government of imposing Hindi and distorting Bengali, citing a poster campaign by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The poster on a cleanliness drive in the city from October 10 to 21 during Durga Puja festivities had words written: "Mayer korbo Swacchata Se Swagat" (Will welcome Mother Goddess with cleanliness), playing on both Bengali and Hindi phrases.

The poster, which was shared by the KMC on social media, further said the drive was being launched to welcome Goddess Durga to a clean city. It also called upon people of the metropolis to be more responsible to ensure cleanliness.

However, the mixing of Hindi and Bengali words in a sentence irked the former ruling party of the state.

"No amount of proofreading goes into anything posted by @kmc_kolkata, apparently. As long as OUR BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IS BEING BUTCHERED, it gets a go-ahead from @BJP4Bengal government! Stop forcing Hindi down Bengal's throat to appease your masters in Delhi. STOP HINDI IMPOSITION. NOW," the Mamata AITC said in a social media post.

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