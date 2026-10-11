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India condemns attack on Saudi Airport

Sun, 11 October 2026
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10:27
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India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300.

New Delhi said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," it said.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," the MEA said. 

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